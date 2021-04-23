TPD investigates after car hits bicycle on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were called to the intersection of SW Mission and 19th St. after a car hit a bicycle.

The Topeka Police Department says it was called to the intersection of SW Mission and 19th St. just before 4:20 p.m. on Friday with reports of a car that hit a bicycle.

According to TPD, the cyclist reported pain in his legs. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

13 NEWS is on the scene and will have more information on WIBW.com.

