Advertisement

TPD arrests man after narcotics search

Charles Handley (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Charles Handley (Shawnee Co. Jail)(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested after Topeka Police officers found narcotics in his home.

A traffic stop in the 3800 block of S Topeka Blvd. led to TPD geting a search warrant for the home of Charles Handley, 40.

TPD says they found heroin, meth, and drug paraphernalia in the home in the 2400 block of SE Ohio St.

Handley was booked for meth and heroin possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55

Latest News

Emporia State student-athletes participated in nearly 800 events in the three-month competition...
Hornets honored for Community Service
Dry and warmer weather for the weekend
Thursday night forecast: Rain again Friday.
George Floyd Memorial Site.
USD 501 Equity Council speaks on Floyd death and verdict
USD 501 Equity Council Final Meeting on George Floyd Death
USD 501 Equity Council Final Meeting on George Floyd Death