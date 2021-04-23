TPD arrests man after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested after Topeka Police officers found narcotics in his home.

A traffic stop in the 3800 block of S Topeka Blvd. led to TPD geting a search warrant for the home of Charles Handley, 40.

TPD says they found heroin, meth, and drug paraphernalia in the home in the 2400 block of SE Ohio St.

Handley was booked for meth and heroin possession with intent to distribute.

