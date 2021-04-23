Topeka Zoo’s Konza finds new home in Oregon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Konza the Giraffe departed from the Topeka Zoo earlier this week.

Now, he has reached his destination! Konza arrived at the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon; where he is taking part in the AZA’s Species Survival Program.

The Safari says they’re excited to welcome Konza.

“New giraffes at the park means new genetics at the park to help with our breeding programs,” General Curator Dan Brands said. “We’re always excited to participate in these national programs that allow us to ensure the ongoing survival of species’ worldwide.”

Konza was born at the Topeka Zoo in 2018.

A new giraffe joins the tower at Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Konza, a nearly 3 year old giraffe described as... Posted by Wildlife Safari on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.