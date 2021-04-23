Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested for possession of meth, marijuana

Karla Lathrom, 54, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, April 22, for possession of meth and marijuana in Jackson Co.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a Thursday morning traffic stop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, April 22, just after 12:30 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2008 Chevy Impala in the 12000 block of 150th Rd. for a traffic violation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, further investigation led to the discovery of illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Karla Louise Lathrom, 54, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Lathrom has been booked into the Jackson County Jail.

