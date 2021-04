TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will continue on SW 9th St. on Saturday after being postponed.

The City of Topeka says previously postponed work on SW 9th St. between SW Jackson and S Kansas Ave. will resume on Saturday, April 24, for the whole day.

According to the City, the eastbound lanes of 9th St. will be closed for the duration of the work.

