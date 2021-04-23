Topeka to close NE Norris St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close NE Norris St. at N. Kansas Ave. on Wednesday, April 28.

The City of Topeka says the Amino Bros. construction project between NE Norris St. and NE Curtis St. will enter a new phase.

The City said beginning Wednesday, April 28, the intersection of NE Norris St. and N. Kansas Ave. will be closed for four weeks, weather permitting.

According to the City, construction will be done on the intersection’s storm sewers.

