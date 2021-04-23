Advertisement

Topeka to close NE Norris St.

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close NE Norris St. at N. Kansas Ave. on Wednesday, April 28.

The City of Topeka says the Amino Bros. construction project between NE Norris St. and NE Curtis St. will enter a new phase.

The City said beginning Wednesday, April 28, the intersection of NE Norris St. and N. Kansas Ave. will be closed for four weeks, weather permitting.

According to the City, construction will be done on the intersection’s storm sewers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks...
Chiefs trade 1st round pick for Ravens OT Orlando Brown
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing woman
Hy-Vee’s 270+ Pharmacies to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24
JCPD to host Drug Prescription Take Bay Day