Topeka Symphony to perform Star Wars music for final concert of 75th anniversary season

(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony will perform Diamonds in the Sky: The Music of Star Wars as the final concert of its 75th anniversary season.

The Topeka Symphony says it will conclude its 75th anniversary season on Saturday, April 24, with an all-Star Wars program, which will feature music from each of the films in the Star Wars saga. It said attendees will enjoy the music they love from The Phantom Menace, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens and other Star Wars classics.

According to the Symphony, Maestro Kyle Wiley Pickett has programmed a fun evening with surprises that are certain to entertain. It said attendees should feel free to attend in costume if they like.

Diamonds in the Sky: The Music of Star Wars will be held on Saturday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.

