Topeka Regional awarded over $1 million in grant funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Regional airport is among 14 Kansas airports that have been awarded grants.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says $1,172,932 in U.S. Department of Transportation grants have been awarded to 14 regional airports in Kansas. He said the grants are funded by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act which was passed by Congress and signed into law in March of 2020. He said the grants will help airports with expenses related to COVID-19.

“Kansas airports play an important role in our local economies and help connect rural areas to the rest of the country,” said Sen. Moran. “While our airports have worked hard to provide safe flying opportunities for Kansans and visitors, they have been severely impacted by decreased travel throughout this pandemic, and these grants will help support them with costs associated with COVID-19.”

According to Sen. Moran, grant recipients are as follows:

Allen County Airport: $13,000

Atkinson Municipal Airport in Pittsburg: $23,000

Fort Scott Municipal Airport: $13,000

Freeman Field Airport in Junction City: $13,000

Garnett Municipal Airport: $9,000

Larned-Pawnee County Airport: $13,000

Mark Hoard Memorial Airport in Leoti: $9,000

Norton Municipal Airport: $9,000

Ottawa Municipal Airport: $13,000

Philip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka: $23,000

Russell Municipal Airport: $9,000

Sabetha Municipal Airport: $9,000

Topeka Regional Airport: $1,003,932.00

Tribune Municipal Airport: $13,000

