Toby Keith to play at INTRUST Bank Arena Oct. 15

Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on...
Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Toby Keith is bringing his “Country Comes To Town Tour” to Wichita, Kan. on October 15, 2021, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Matt Stell will join TK as his special guest.

Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 AM. Limited VIP Diamond Bar tickets are available which include a VIP Diamond Bar Ticket, Early Access to the Venue, Commemorative Laminate, Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie, and Access to Full-Service Bar at the concert.

Tickets are available online at selectaseat.com, and pepperentertainment.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

