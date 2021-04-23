Advertisement

Thursday night forecast: Rain again Friday.

Rain chances to end the week, warmer by this weekend
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Spotty rain showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers with a few isolated t-storms, with the highest potential southeast of the turnpike. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

The rain will push out of the area Friday night leading to a dry weekend. It’ll be mostly sunny both days with gusts 25-30 mph. Highs in the 60s with a northerly on Saturday and 70s with a southerly on Sunday.

A warm start to the week with highs in the low-mid 80s and gusts around 35 mph before the next storm system moves in late Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday night. There does remain differences in the models on how this storm system will evolve which will factor into if and how widespread any severe weather there will be so keep checking the forecast daily for updates. It is worth noting the Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the state in an area to watch for severe weather potential on Tuesday (yesterday it was just in south central Kansas).

Taking Action:

  1. With rain to end the week, highest chance of rain today will be after 4pm and it’ll be hit and miss, not widespread. As for tomorrow, highest chance is southeast of the turnpike however there does remain uncertainty if and how widespread the rain will be farther to the northwest you are.
  2. A storm system next week will move in on Tuesday and while there does remain uncertainty this many days out, it is the time of year where we have to monitor any storm chance for the risk for severe weather. Now is the time to plan and review your severe weather safety plans including checking to see if your weather radio is working and programmed. DO NOT call us on Tuesday especially if there ends up being a severe weather risk to help you with your radio we’ll be too busy with the forecast and keeping everything (social media, web, graphics) updated. Now is the time to reach out to us if you need help.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55

Latest News

Dry and warmer weather for the weekend
Dry and warmer weather for the weekend
Earth Day 2021 Update
Thursday forecast: Spotty showers late this afternoon
After 4pm
Rain chances to end the week
First Alert Cool
Wednesday forecast: Staying cool but with more sun