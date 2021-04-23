Sharefest event to take place Saturday at sites across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Topeka-area residents are expected to take part in the Sharefest event Saturday morning at locations across the city.

Volunteers from various churches and organizations will help spruce up local schools in both the Topeka and Seaman districts from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Among duties to be performed will be landscaping, painting, constructing and cleanup around school grounds.

Individuals were able to select the location where they wanted to volunteer for this year’s event.

After the morning of work, participants will gather for an outdoor celebration from noon to 1 p.m. at Evergy Plaza at 630 S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

Food trucks will be on hand for people to purchase lunch.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.sharefesttopeka.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.