Seniors show off artistic ability at Presbyterian Manor

Art is Ageless 2021
Art is Ageless 2021
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Art is ageless... as are the artists displaying their art at Presbyterian Manor Friday.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor announced the winners for two art competitions, one among their residents and another for seniors in the community. They say the program is a great way for their residents to stay engaged with the community.

“We share them within our current community, and the community at large,” Presbyterian Manor Marketing Director Danica Loftin said. “It’s just a really nice program to see what our seniors are doing still beyond the age of 65.”

The winners now move on to a ‘masterpiece level judging’ to determine which pieces will be featured in the Manor’s annual calendar and note cards.

