Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing woman

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is requesting the public’s help to find Rachael Dawn Stevens, 40, of Westmoreland.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stevens was last believed to be in the Havensville area during the early hours of Wednesday morning, April 21. It said she is a white female, about 5 feet and 5 inches, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has no clothing description at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stevens drives a white 2015 KIA Sportage SUV with Kansas registration, which is also missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevens should contact Detective Gordon at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.