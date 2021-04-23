Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing woman

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens who has been missing since Wednesday morning.(Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is requesting the public’s help to find Rachael Dawn Stevens, 40, of Westmoreland.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stevens was last believed to be in the Havensville area during the early hours of Wednesday morning, April 21. It said she is a white female, about 5 feet and 5 inches, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has no clothing description at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stevens drives a white 2015 KIA Sportage SUV with Kansas registration, which is also missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevens should contact Detective Gordon at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood

Latest News

Topeka to close NE Norris St.
Hy-Vee’s 270+ Pharmacies to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24
JCPD to host Drug Prescription Take Bay Day
Supreme Court reverses murder conviction in Wichita death