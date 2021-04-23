Police investigating overnight stabbing in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a stabbing early Friday on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities said emergency crews were called at 1:16 a.m. to a residence in the 2600 block of S.W. Indian Trail regarding a stabbing.

The location was just north of Crestview Park.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.