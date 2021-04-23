Advertisement

Police investigating overnight stabbing in southwest Topeka

Topeka police were investigating a stabbing early Friday in the 2600 block of S.W. Indian...
Topeka police were investigating a stabbing early Friday in the 2600 block of S.W. Indian Trail, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a stabbing early Friday on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities said emergency crews were called at 1:16 a.m. to a residence in the 2600 block of S.W. Indian Trail regarding a stabbing.

The location was just north of Crestview Park.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)
Moran’s NO HATE Act passed by U.S. Senate

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Rain
Friday forecast: Scattered showers especially this afternoon
Some uncertainty on exact details of timing and location of where the rain will be
Chance of rain this afternoon
Charles Handley (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests man after narcotics search