Police continue investigating Thursday night shooting in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Friday were continuing their investigation into a shooting that injured a man Thursday night on the city’s east side.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. when officers were called to the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane on a report of a shooting.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said Friday morning that the man was wounded in a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of S.E. Gilmore Court.

Munoz said the man then ran to an address in the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane, where police were called.

Officers located the man suffering from gunshot wounds at the S.E. Legacy Lane location. He was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Though police investigated at both locations, on S.E. Legacy Lane and S.E. Gilmore Court, there was only one shooting, Munoz said.

A crime scene was located in the 2700 block of S.E. Gilmore Court, Munoz said.

The distance between the shooting location in the 2700 block of S.E. Gilmore Court and where police were called in the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane was about two blocks, Munoz said.

Additional details, including the victim’s condition and whether any arrests have been made, weren’t available on Friday morning.

Police are continuing their investigation.

