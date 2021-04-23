Advertisement

Police continue investigating Thursday night shooting in East Topeka

Police were called Thursday night to the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane after a person who had...
Police were called Thursday night to the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane after a person who had been shot about four blocks away ran to that location, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Friday were continuing their investigation into a shooting that injured a man Thursday night on the city’s east side.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. when officers were called to the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane on a report of a shooting.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said Friday morning that the man was wounded in a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of S.E. Gilmore Court.

Munoz said the man then ran to an address in the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane, where police were called.

Officers located the man suffering from gunshot wounds at the S.E. Legacy Lane location. He was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Though police investigated at both locations, on S.E. Legacy Lane and S.E. Gilmore Court, there was only one shooting, Munoz said.

A crime scene was located in the 2700 block of S.E. Gilmore Court, Munoz said.

The distance between the shooting location in the 2700 block of S.E. Gilmore Court and where police were called in the 2500 block of S.E. Legacy Lane was about two blocks, Munoz said.

Additional details, including the victim’s condition and whether any arrests have been made, weren’t available on Friday morning.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday morning after his car left eastbound...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)
Moran’s NO HATE Act passed by U.S. Senate

Latest News

New outdoor fitness park in Topeka helps the community get fit for free
New outdoor fitness park in Topeka helps community get fit for free
One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be serious...
One taken to hospital following crash in west-central Topeka
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-23-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-23-21
A group from Colorado on Thursday won the state team competition of the Bass Nation Central...
Colorado team wins state title at Bass Nation tournament at Milford Lake