Paws in the Park finds perfect timing as Helping Hands faces $20K gas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The February cold snap is bringing added purpose to this weekend’s Paws in the Park.

The annual fundraiser for Helping Hands Humane Society kicked off Friday. They’ll have a mix of in-person and virtual activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Money raised supports the shelter’s operations. The shelter could use the extra cash right now as they recently learned their February natural gas bill was nearly $20,000. They say it’s usually around $6,000.

“Getting that unexpected bill for our budget is really kind of tough because we basically see these funds that we really need for our shelter from Paws in the Park having to go to fill that debt, that need, that we have right now and not giving us the normal funds we would be expecting to bolster the medical care, and just the day-to-day care for the animals here,” Emi Griess, HHHS communications coordinator, said.

You can find the schedule of Paws in the Park events - or donate to Helping Hands - at www.hhhstopeka.org.

