Ozawkie to host citywide garage sales May 1

(OYS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Ozawkie will host its citywide garage sales on Saturday, May 1.

The City of Ozawkie says it will hold its 36th annual Ozawkie Citywide Garage Sales on Saturday, May 1. It said some sales will be open on Friday, April 30. Over 50 households will participate and maps will be available from mailboxes at the town entrance or Casey’s General Store.

Besides garage sales, Ozawkie said there will be food concessions by the church, fire department and residents. It said sales are unique and easy to find as each participant is able to advertise on the available maps. It said this allows visitors a way to find items of interest.

According to the City, some sales will open at dawn, while others will remain open into the evening. It said shoppers often find great prices and “freebies” later in the day.

