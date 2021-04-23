Over $4 million to go to Kansas Wetland Conservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wetland Conservation will get an infusion of over $4 million to conserve bird populations.
Senator Roger Marshall says the Department of the Interiors U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded Ducks Unlimited a $2 million grant and a $2.03 million match to fund the conservation of bird populations in Kansas wetlands.
“Kansas has some of the most magnificent wildlife and wetlands in the country, and conservation efforts must be a priority in our great state,” said Senator Marshall. “I want to leave our world better than we found it and by improving habitats and our environment, we not only care for our wetlands and wildlife but provide better outdoor recreation opportunities for everyone. These dollars are an important part of the Department of Interior’s conservation efforts so the next generation of Kansans can experience the great outdoors.”
According to Sen. Marshall, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission approved the 2021 grants under the North American Wetlands Conservation Act.
Sen. Marshall said Ducks Unlimited cot a $2 million award and a $2.03 million match to conserve over 4,100 acres of wetland across Kansas.
- Allen
- Anderson
- Atchison
- Barber
- Barton
- Bourbon
- Brown
- Butler
- Chase
- Chautauqua
- Cherokee
- Cheyenne
- Clark
- Clay
- Cloud
- Coffey
- Comanche
- Cowley
- Crawford
- Decatur
- Dickinson
- Doniphan
- Douglas
- Edwards
- Elk
- Ellis
- Ellsworth
- Finney
- Ford
- Franklin
- Geary
- Gove
- Graham
- Grant
- Gray
- Greeley
- Greenwood
- Hamilton
- Harper
- Harvey
- Haskell
- Hodgeman
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jewell
- Johnson
- Kearny
- Kingman
- Kiowa
- Labette
- Lane
- Leavenworth
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Logan
- Lyon
- McPherson
- Marion
- Marshall
- Meade
- Miami
- Mitchell
- Montgomery
- Morris
- Morton
- Nemaha
- Neosho
- Ness
- Norton
- Osage
- Osborne
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Phillips
- Pottawatomie
- Pratt
- Rawlins
- Reno
- Republic
- Rice
- Riley
- Rooks
- Rush
- Russell
- Saline
- Scott
- Sedgwick
- Seward
- Shawnee
- Sheridan
- Sherman
- Smith
- Stafford
- Stanton
- Stevens
- Sumner
- Thomas
- Trego
- Wabaunsee
- Wallace
- Washington
- Wichita
- Wilson
- Woodson
- Wyandotte
Marshall said the NAWCA grants conserve bird populations and wetland habitat while supporting local economies and outdoor recreational opportunities, like hunting, fishing and birdwatching. He said partners in NAWCA projects include private landowners,s States, local governments, conservation organizations, sportsmen’s groups, Tribes, land trusts and corporations.
