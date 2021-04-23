Over $4 million to go to Kansas Wetland Conservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wetland Conservation will get an infusion of over $4 million to conserve bird populations.

Senator Roger Marshall says the Department of the Interiors U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded Ducks Unlimited a $2 million grant and a $2.03 million match to fund the conservation of bird populations in Kansas wetlands.

“Kansas has some of the most magnificent wildlife and wetlands in the country, and conservation efforts must be a priority in our great state,” said Senator Marshall. “I want to leave our world better than we found it and by improving habitats and our environment, we not only care for our wetlands and wildlife but provide better outdoor recreation opportunities for everyone. These dollars are an important part of the Department of Interior’s conservation efforts so the next generation of Kansans can experience the great outdoors.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission approved the 2021 grants under the North American Wetlands Conservation Act.

Sen. Marshall said Ducks Unlimited cot a $2 million award and a $2.03 million match to conserve over 4,100 acres of wetland across Kansas. He said the efforts will happen in the following counties:

Allen

Anderson

Atchison

Barber

Barton

Bourbon

Brown

Butler

Chase

Chautauqua

Cherokee

Cheyenne

Clark

Clay

Cloud

Coffey

Comanche

Cowley

Crawford

Decatur

Dickinson

Doniphan

Douglas

Edwards

Elk

Ellis

Ellsworth

Finney

Ford

Franklin

Geary

Gove

Graham

Grant

Gray

Greeley

Greenwood

Hamilton

Harper

Harvey

Haskell

Hodgeman

Jackson

Jefferson

Jewell

Johnson

Kearny

Kingman

Kiowa

Labette

Lane

Leavenworth

Lincoln

Linn

Logan

Lyon

McPherson

Marion

Marshall

Meade

Miami

Mitchell

Montgomery

Morris

Morton

Nemaha

Neosho

Ness

Norton

Osage

Osborne

Ottawa

Pawnee

Phillips

Pottawatomie

Pratt

Rawlins

Reno

Republic

Rice

Riley

Rooks

Rush

Russell

Saline

Scott

Sedgwick

Seward

Shawnee

Sheridan

Sherman

Smith

Stafford

Stanton

Stevens

Sumner

Thomas

Trego

Wabaunsee

Wallace

Washington

Wichita

Wilson

Woodson

Wyandotte

Marshall said the NAWCA grants conserve bird populations and wetland habitat while supporting local economies and outdoor recreational opportunities, like hunting, fishing and birdwatching. He said partners in NAWCA projects include private landowners,s States, local governments, conservation organizations, sportsmen’s groups, Tribes, land trusts and corporations.

