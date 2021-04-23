Advertisement

One taken to hospital following crash in west-central Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be serious after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning in west-central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision early Friday in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:42 a.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Mulvane.

Police at the scene said a silver Kia Sorento sport utility vehicle collided with a white Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle at that location.

The impact appeared to send the Kia up and over a curb on the southeast side of the intersection. The Kia came to rest facing southeast in a parking lot at that location.

The Honda came to a stop facing east in the eastbound lane of S.W. 8th, just east of Mulvane.

The driver of the Kia was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

The driver of the Honda was reported uninjured.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

