KHMA to host motorcycle ride to support veterans, first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association will host a bike ride to support veterans and first responders.

The Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association says its men and women that understand the true definition of service will host a motorcycle ride on Saturday, April 24. It said its members are current or former military, firefighters, law enforcement, correction officers, emergency medical services, 911 dispatchers and family members that believe in helping the community and have a passion for riding motorcycles.

KHMA said the cost of attendance is $20 per bike and registration will be held from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. with a blessing of the bikes from 9 to 9:30 a.m. It said the ride will start at VFW Post 1650 at 3110 SW Huntoon St. After the ride, it said it will host a drawing for gift cards.

KHMA said the ride will happen rain or shine and there will be food and drinks at the Last Call Lounge.

