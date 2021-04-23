Advertisement

KHMA to host motorcycle ride to support veterans, first responders

(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association will host a bike ride to support veterans and first responders.

The Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association says its men and women that understand the true definition of service will host a motorcycle ride on Saturday, April 24. It said its members are current or former military, firefighters, law enforcement, correction officers, emergency medical services, 911 dispatchers and family members that believe in helping the community and have a passion for riding motorcycles.

KHMA said the cost of attendance is $20 per bike and registration will be held from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. with a blessing of the bikes from 9 to 9:30 a.m. It said the ride will start at VFW Post 1650 at 3110 SW Huntoon St. After the ride, it said it will host a drawing for gift cards.

KHMA said the ride will happen rain or shine and there will be food and drinks at the Last Call Lounge.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood
Troy Chambers was arrested for aggravated battery on Friday morning.
One in custody after Friday morning stabbing

Latest News

Chris Johnson - Boater Division champion.
Johnson and Neuville are division champions in the Bass Nation Central Regional
Opal Lee is being recognized for her efforts in making Juneteenth a National holiday
Gov. Laura Kelly signs proclamation to recognize Juneteenth activist, Opal Lee
Opal Lee is being recognized for her efforts in making Juneteenth a National holiday
Opal Lee is being recognized for her efforts on making Juneteenth a National holiday
Capper Foundation's Evening for a Child is April 24th.
From the 4: Get ready for Capper’s Evening for a Child