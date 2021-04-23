KDOL stops 7.4 million bots, deactivates 21,500 fraud UI accounts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor has stopped about 7.4 million bots and deactivated about 21,500 fraudulent unemployment accounts.

The Kansas Department of Labor says for the week of April 19, it had about 161,000 total claimants attempt authentication. It said about 16,300 of those are waiting for user action, while 91,000 were accepted. It said about 54,000 failed the ID proofing and will need to try again and about 30 experienced an error of some kind. It said it stopped about 7.45 million bots and deactivated about 21,500 accounts that had been confirmed fraudulent.

According to KDOL, as of April 22, 17,031 claims are in the determination process for PUA. Of those, it said 13,771 have been in the verification process for over 21 days, which is when it is considered backlogged. It said as of April 14, 17,294 legitimate PUA claims were in the determination process. Of those, it said 13,266 were backlogged.

KDOL said as of April 17, there were 235 initial PUA claims and 11,083 continued claims. IT said there were 74 initial PEUC claims and 10,360 continued claims. As for regular unemployment, it said there were 2,558 initial claims and 10,088 continued claims. It said regular unemployment insurance payments totaled $4,743,935 and federal program payments totaled $15,585,349.

According to the Department, the trust fund balance for the week of April 17 is at $256.8 million. It said for the week of April 18, 2020, the balance was $929.9 million, which is a 72.4% decrease year-over-year.

KDOL said the regular unemployment weekly initial claims for the week of April 17 were 2,558, which is a 3.5% decrease from the week before. It said the weekly initial claim number for the week of April 18, 2020, was 23,280, which is an 89% decrease year-over-year.

According to KDOL, from April 12 - 18, the average total number of unique calls to its contact center per day was 116,778.

