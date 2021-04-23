KDA to host virtual open house of new agricultural lab

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a virtual open house of its new agricultural laboratory.

In 2020, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says its agricultural laboratory moved to a brand new facility in Manhattan, located right next to the KDA headquarters building. It said a virtual open house tour is now available to allow residents an inside look at the state-of-the-art facility.

According to the KDA, the lab includes six sections: metrology, dairy, microbiology, pesticide, industrial hemp and feed and fertilizer. It said the lab serves the rest of its divisions and programs as well as Kansans by providing accurate and timely test results. It said the lab conducts tests regarding food and safety, serving its mission to protect human and animal health. It said it also performs tests to verify label claims which help protect consumers from fraud. It said the metrology lab gives a broad scope of mass and volume calibration services.

The KDA said the new agricultural lab was designed to meet the needs of the program, so it can be more efficient in its day-to-day testing as it works to meet program needs. It said it also provides room to grow for future agriculture testing needs. Chemists, microbiologists and metrologists are employed by the lab and work together to make sure the quality of test results continues to meet nationally and internationally recognized standards for traceability and legal defensibility.

To view the open house, click HERE.

