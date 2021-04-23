Kansas Supreme Court upholds Riley Co. man’s murder conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court Friday upheld a conviction for first-degree murder.

Luis Aguirre, of Riley County, appealed his convictions for premeditated first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter over alleged procedural errors.

The Court, however, argued that his convictions were supported by sufficient evidence, and that his statements to law enforcement were voluntary. The only error they agree happened, pertaining to the allowance of an expert witness’ testimony on how long a grave had been opened, they called harmless.

“A majority of the Supreme Court determined Aguirre’s statements to law enforcement were voluntary. The Supreme Court also unanimously concluded: the district court committed harmless error in admitting expert testimony concerning the length of time a grave had been open; Aguirre’s conviction for first-degree premeditated murder was supported by sufficient evidence; the parties’ previous stipulation to the authenticity of certain emails made during Aguirre’s first trial was also binding on his second trial; the district court did not err in refusing to issue a requested jury instruction on inference stacking; the prosecutor did not err during closing arguments; the district court had jurisdiction to convict Aguirre of two lesser included offenses despite the fact he was charged with only a single count of capital murder; and there was no cumulative error.”

