Kansas officials revise shooting claim in New Years killing

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Wichita now say a homicide victim found on a downtown street on New Year’s Day was not shot, but bludgeoned to death in a possible gang initiation.

New arrest documents filed by police say a medical examiner found no evidence that Gabriel Campos-Torres, 21, has been shot, the Wichita Eagle reported. Instead, his death was ruled the result of blunt force injuries to the torso.

Police had issued public statements that Campos-Torres had been shot. But officials now say what appeared to have been a gunshot wound on the left side of his mouth was a cut that had torn through his cheek. Campos-Torres also suffered a “severe laceration of the liver” and significant internal bleeding.

Three people have been charged in Campos-Torres’ death. Police say they followed a trail of blood from where Campos-Torres was found to a house with known gang ties. Investigators say Campos-Torres’ blood was found inside the home, as was his cellphone.

Police said they also have surveillance video and social media message between the Campos-Torres and at least one person arrested.

