Kansas fifth-grader wins Missing Children’s Poster Contest

Heidy Perez Veleta poses with her winning artwork for the Kansas 2021 Missing Children's poster...
Heidy Perez Veleta poses with her winning artwork for the Kansas 2021 Missing Children's poster Contest. Her artwork now enters the national contest.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fifth-grader from Dodge City has won the state’s 2021 Missing Children’s Poster Contest.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a fifth-grade student from Sunnyside Elementary School in Dodge City has been selected as the Kansas winner of the 2021 Missing Children’s Poster Contest. He said he made the announcement with Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Kirk Thompson on Friday.

According to AG Schmidt, Heidy Perez Veleta was selected as the winner of the state contest during a presentation at her elementary school. He said Perez Valeta’s poster was chosen among 96 entries to the contest.

Schmidt said the annual poster contest is held in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day, which is celebrated each year on May 25. He said students statewide enter artwork that represents the theme, “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” He said the poster contest provides a chance for schools, law enforcement and child advocates to talk about the issue of missing and exploited children with youth, parents and guardians in order to promote child safety. It also brings attention to the goal of bringing kids home safely.

According to the Kansas AG, Perez Veleta’s entry was submitted to the National Missing Children’s Poster Contest, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice, and will represent Kansas in the national competition.

Schmidt said the KBI also recently recognized two runners-up in the statewide contest: Lillian Wiedwald from Whitson Elementary in Topeka and Yael Mizrahi from Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy in Overland Park.

To see the winning artwork, click HERE.

