Johnson and Neuville are division champions in the Bass Nation Central Regional

Chris Johnson - Boater Division champion.
Chris Johnson - Boater Division champion.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Chris Johnson of Farmington, Ark., won the Boater Division and Hunter Neuville, New Iberia, LA, finished first in the Co-Angler Division of the Bass Nation Central Regional Fishing Tournament at Milford Lake. The three-day tournament wrapped up on Friday with the final weigh-in of fish along with the presentation of trophies and cash prizes.

Johnson’s total fish catch weighed 19 pounds 8 ounces and he caught the big fish weighing 7 pounds. His total prize money was $2,500 including $2,000 for first place and $500 for the big fish.

In the Co-Angler category, Neuville had a total catch of 9 pounds 10 ounces. His cash prize was valued at $2,500.

There was a total of $34,000 in prize money for the tournament which brought anglers from eight states to compete at Milford Lake.

