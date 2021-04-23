Johnson and Neuville are division champions in the Bass Nation Central Regional

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Chris Johnson of Farmington, Ark., won the Boater Division and Hunter Neuville, New Iberia, LA, finished first in the Co-Angler Division of the Bass Nation Central Regional Fishing Tournament at Milford Lake. The three-day tournament wrapped up on Friday with the final weigh-in of fish along with the presentation of trophies and cash prizes.

Johnson’s total fish catch weighed 19 pounds 8 ounces and he caught the big fish weighing 7 pounds. His total prize money was $2,500 including $2,000 for first place and $500 for the big fish.

In the Co-Angler category, Neuville had a total catch of 9 pounds 10 ounces. His cash prize was valued at $2,500.

There was a total of $34,000 in prize money for the tournament which brought anglers from eight states to compete at Milford Lake.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.