GraceMed serves ‘Hotcakes for Hopecare’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pancakes were on the menu to raise money for GraceMed Health Clinic.

The clinic held a “Breakfast for Dinner” drive-through event Thursday night at Countryside United Methodist Church. All of the proceeds will go straight to GraceMed, helping them offer medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health care to uninsured Topekans.

COO Jason Ybarra says the event is needed, especially in light of the pandemic.

“It gets people out into the community a little bit, plus it gives people an opportunity to help those in need,” Ybarra said.

GraceMed also had a table set up for its auction, which you can also see online. The auction ends April 30.

