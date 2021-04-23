Governor signs spouse reciprocity measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (JC Post) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed House Bill 2066 which provides expedited license reciprocity, which recognizes professional occupational licenses gained in one state by another, to all Kansans. The bill will be particularly beneficial to military spouses and service members. The new statute is effective July 1.

Craig Bender, Military Affairs Director for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, said work has been underway for about two years to get a spouse reciprocity bill. He noted that licensing organizations now have 15 days to get a license to a spouse. He called the measure a huge development. “One when they come in they get straight to work. But this is also a thing that we get judged on and criteria set at the federal level when it comes to stationing of troops.” Bender added if there is ever another base realignment and closure round this will be one thing installations are judged on.

Under the new measure, the time for issuance of temporary licensing for military spouses and service members will be reduced to 15 days from 60 days. For all other Kansans, licenses are to be issued within 45 days. This process, which begins with an application to the appropriate licensing entity, enables prompt employment of transitioning military family members.

“This bill is a win-win for our veterans and military families and our continued economic recovery following COVID-19, Gov. Kelly said. “By providing occupational licensing reciprocity this bipartisan legislation will benefit our state’s military community, help our employers who rely on licensing for hiring and spur economic growth statewide.”

