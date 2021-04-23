Gov. Laura Kelly signs proclamation to recognize Juneteenth activist, Opal Lee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In 2016, Lee walked from her home in Fort Worth, Texas to Washington D.C.and now she has made her way to Topeka hoping to make a change.

Lee is an activist who has been working on trying to make June 19th, a national holiday.

June 19th is the day when slaves in Texas were told they were free. She has started a walking campaign all across the nation to bring attention to expand the celebration of the “Day of Freedom”.

But there are 47 states that recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday --leaving three states that don’t.

Lee will be having a walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 24th at the Capital.

