Gov. Kelly signs bill to establish scholarship programs

(Kansas Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that establishes scholarship programs for Kansas students.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday she signed a bill to establish a scholarship program that will increase access to community and technical educational institutions, as well as support her efforts to build the workforce needed to support the economy.

“This scholarship program honors my administration’s promise to invest in our students and in our businesses to create opportunities for all Kansans, in every corner of the state,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank the Legislature for working with me, in a bipartisan fashion, to ensure Kansas students have access to the resources they need to succeed and build a robust pipeline of skilled workers to support future economic growth.”

According to Gov. Kelly, House Bill 2064 establishes the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act, which provides scholarships to students in order to attend an eligible postsecondary institution for any 2-year associate degree program, career and technical education certificate or stand-alone program otherwise identified by the Board of Regents.

“The Promise Act Scholarships will be transformative for Kansas families which is why this legislation received such strong support in the House and Senate,” Louisburg Senator Molly Baumgardner, Senate Education Chair, said. “Those currently without work and the under-employed will receive the skills training they need for Kansas jobs that are in high demand and offer solid wages. I know that businesses throughout the state that have been hard hit by COVID will benefit from a newly trained workforce which will renew and strengthen our communities.”

Gov. Kelly said she also signed Senate Bill 127, which amends laws related to the renewal of drivers’ licenses and provisions applicable when a drivers’ license has been suspended for failure to comply with a traffic citation.

According to Gov. Kelly, S.B. 127 adds a commercial driver’s license to the drivers’ licenses that could be renewed online, except if the CDL has a hazardous materials endorsement. She said it also extends the maximum age for online application for renewal of a license from less than age 50 to less than age 65.

Gov. Kelly said any licensee, whose driver’s license expired after March 12, 2020, and before March 31, 2021, will have until June 30, 2021, to renew the license.

Lastly, Gov. Kelly said she signed House Bill 2218, which amends the law that governs the implementation and administration of the State Health Care Benefits Program by adding provisions about the role of the State Employees Health Care Commission. She said the bill modifies the membership requirements of the Commission and specifies additional reporting information to be given by the Commission to the Legislature.

