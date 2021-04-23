Advertisement

From the 4: Get ready for Capper’s Evening for a Child

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation’s 20th Annual Evening for a Child event live streams at 6:30 p.m. April 24th on Capper’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Bidding already is open for the event’s fundraising auction. Go to www.capper.org/events to register.

Capper’s community engagement manager Jarrod Guth detailed what to expect from the event and why it’s so important on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

