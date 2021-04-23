Friday forecast: Scattered showers especially this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another cool and cloudy day with scattered showers and isolated t-storms this afternoon mainly southeast of the turnpike. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the mid 50s to low 60s.

After today’s rain chance the overall weather pattern is for dry conditions with warming temperatures through Monday. Cloud cover is a bit uncertain with some models indicating more cloud cover than others. This could keep temperatures 2-4 degrees cooler than if there was more sun. Still think in general it’ll be mostly sunny Saturday through Monday however there may be morning clouds both Saturday and Sunday that would keep it slightly cooler than the forecast indicates.

There also remains some uncertainty on a storm system that will be moving through next week. Confidence is increasing on storms developing late Tuesday into Tuesday night where the threat of severe weather exists and all modes are possible including a tornado risk. The uncertainty lies on if storms last into Wednesday or even into Thursday and if they do will severe weather accompany them?

Today: Cloudy (some clearing is possible in north-central KS this afternoon) with a slight chance of rain this morning, better chance this afternoon with isolated t-storms possible. Highest chance for rain will exist southeast of the turnpike with the probability of getting any rain lower the farther northwest you are. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers with a few t-storms. Again the highest chance southeast of the turnpike. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the 60s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with gusts around 35 mph and highs in the low-mid 80s (upper 80s can’t be ruled out especially out toward central Kansas).

The concern will be Tuesday through Thursday on the potential risk for storms and severe weather with Tuesday and Tuesday night having the highest probability. This will need to monitored closely in the coming days on how next week’s weather pattern will play out.

The highest chance for rain today is southeast of the turnpike and mainly this afternoon however that doesn’t mean there may not be a few isolated showers that exist further to the northwest. It’s also not out of the question to have rain this morning. Keep the radar handy.

A storm system next week will move in on Tuesday and confidence is increasing there will at least be the threat for severe weather. How widespread the severe weather will be and exactly what time the storms and severe weather will be is unknown at this time. What’s not unknown is now is the time to plan and review your severe weather safety plans including checking to see if your weather radio is working and programmed. DO NOT call us on Tuesday to help you with your radio as we’ll be too busy with the forecast and keeping everything (social media, web, graphics) updated. Now is the time to reach out to us if you need help.



