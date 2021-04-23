Advertisement

Fire crews responding to report of smoke at central Topeka apartment building

Topeka Fire Department crews were called late Friday morning to a report of smoke at an apartment building at 712 S.W. Western.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters late Friday morning were responding to a report of smoke at an apartment building just west of downtown Topeka.

Crews were called at 11:02 a.m. to a three-story building at 712 S.W. Western.

Initial reports indicated smoke was coming from a malfunctioning furnace at the building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

