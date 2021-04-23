Fire crews responding to report of smoke at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters late Friday morning were responding to a report of smoke at an apartment building just west of downtown Topeka.

Crews were called at 11:02 a.m. to a three-story building at 712 S.W. Western.

Initial reports indicated smoke was coming from a malfunctioning furnace at the building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.