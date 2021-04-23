Advertisement

Colorado team wins state title at Bass Nation tournament at Milford Lake

A group from Colorado on Thursday won the state team competition of the Bass Nation Central...
A group from Colorado on Thursday won the state team competition of the Bass Nation Central Regional fishing tournament at Milford Lake, according to the JC Post.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A group from Colorado won the state team competition of the Bass Nation Central Regional fishing tournament on Thursday at Milford Lake, according to the JC Post.

By finishing first, the Colorado team received $5,000.

The second-place team from New Mexico pocketed a prize of $3,000.

A group from Texas placed third and took home a prize of $2,000.

The team from Kansas finished in sixth place, according to the JC Post.

The Bass Nation Central Regional tournament, which started Monday and wraps up Friday at Milford Lake, has three categories.

In addition to the state team competition, the other two divisions are boaters and co-anglers.

Teams from eight states are taking part in the tournament, according to the JC Post.

Winners in the boater and non-angler divisions will move on to the TNT Bass Nation championship.

Cold weather earlier this week resulted in difficult fishing conditions, according to the JC Post.

“Two weeks ago, all the fishermen were saying that the fishing was really good,” said tournament director John Stewart, “and then this cold front came through.”

Stewart added that the anglers are used to the weather and come prepared.

A total of $34,500 in prize money will be given away at this week’s tournament at Milford Lake.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday morning after his car left eastbound...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)
Moran’s NO HATE Act passed by U.S. Senate

Latest News

Hundreds of Topeka-area residents are expected to take part in the Sharefest event Saturday...
Sharefest event to take place Saturday at sites across Topeka
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
AARP donated an outdoor fitness park to Topeka as part of their 60th anniversary.
New outdoor fitness park in Topeka helps community get fit for free
Topeka police were investigating a stabbing early Friday in the 2600 block of S.W. Indian...
Police investigating overnight stabbing in southwest Topeka