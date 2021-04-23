Colorado team wins state title at Bass Nation tournament at Milford Lake

MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A group from Colorado won the state team competition of the Bass Nation Central Regional fishing tournament on Thursday at Milford Lake, according to the JC Post.

By finishing first, the Colorado team received $5,000.

The second-place team from New Mexico pocketed a prize of $3,000.

A group from Texas placed third and took home a prize of $2,000.

The team from Kansas finished in sixth place, according to the JC Post.

The Bass Nation Central Regional tournament, which started Monday and wraps up Friday at Milford Lake, has three categories.

In addition to the state team competition, the other two divisions are boaters and co-anglers.

Teams from eight states are taking part in the tournament, according to the JC Post.

Winners in the boater and non-angler divisions will move on to the TNT Bass Nation championship.

Cold weather earlier this week resulted in difficult fishing conditions, according to the JC Post.

“Two weeks ago, all the fishermen were saying that the fishing was really good,” said tournament director John Stewart, “and then this cold front came through.”

Stewart added that the anglers are used to the weather and come prepared.

A total of $34,500 in prize money will be given away at this week’s tournament at Milford Lake.

