Advertisement

Chiefs trade 1st round pick for Ravens OT Orlando Brown

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks...
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media in Kansas City, Mo.(KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Ravens Pro-Bowl OT Orlando Brown is headed to the Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City’s first-round Draft pick this year.

The Chiefs will also receive a second-round pick in 2021 (No. 58) and a sixth-round pick in 2022.

In addition to a first-round pick in 2021 (No. 31), the Ravens will get a third and fourth-round pick this year (No. 94 and 136) and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
An early-morning fire Thursday that was ruled intentionally set destroys house at 1119 SW Clay....
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood
Troy Chambers was arrested for aggravated battery on Friday morning.
One in custody after Friday morning stabbing

Latest News

JCHS Baseball hosts Hayden
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Emporia State student-athletes participated in nearly 800 events in the three-month competition...
Hornets honored for Community Service
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award