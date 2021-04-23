Chiefs trade 1st round pick for Ravens OT Orlando Brown
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Ravens Pro-Bowl OT Orlando Brown is headed to the Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City’s first-round Draft pick this year.
The Chiefs will also receive a second-round pick in 2021 (No. 58) and a sixth-round pick in 2022.
In addition to a first-round pick in 2021 (No. 31), the Ravens will get a third and fourth-round pick this year (No. 94 and 136) and a fifth-round pick in 2022.
The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.