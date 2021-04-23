Chiefs trade 1st round pick for Ravens OT Orlando Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Ravens Pro-Bowl OT Orlando Brown is headed to the Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City’s first-round Draft pick this year.

We have acquired T Orlando Brown Jr. via trade with the Baltimore Ravens, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/75zFpYsyMt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 23, 2021

The Chiefs will also receive a second-round pick in 2021 (No. 58) and a sixth-round pick in 2022.

In addition to a first-round pick in 2021 (No. 31), the Ravens will get a third and fourth-round pick this year (No. 94 and 136) and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick.



Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

