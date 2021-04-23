Baby Shark Live! coming to Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center this summer.

The concert is on Sunday, June 6 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

The show is based on the viral “Baby Shark” song by Pinkfong and will include other earworm hits including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie and Monkey Banana Dance.

For more information about tour dates, ticket information and meet and greet packages, click here.

