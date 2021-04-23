Advertisement

“A Year with Frog and Toad” to be presented by Washburn University Theatre

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre will present “A Year with Frog and Toad” on April 24 and 25.

Washburn University says its Theatre Department will present “A Year with Frog and Toad,” which is a family-friendly story of friendship that endures through the seasons. It said the production will be free, donations will be accepted, and will be open to the public. It also said masks will be required.

According to WU, the production will be held on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m. It said it will be located on the north side of the Memorial Union at 1700 SW College Ave. on the stairs of the Stauffer Commons. It said seating will be on the steps and limited chairs will be provided, so attendees should bring a cushion.

WU said the production’s music is by Robert Reale, its book and lyrics are by Willie Reale and is based on the books by Arnold Lobel. Originally, it said the production was presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner, Lawrence Horowitz and Roy Furman.

