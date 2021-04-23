4/20 souvenirs from Colorado land New Yorkers in Kansas jail
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people from New York for illegally possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office said it received a traffic complaint on Wednesday (April 21) about an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The Kansas Highway Patrol with the traffic stop which resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
“Four New York state residents were returning from the Colorado 420 festivities and thought it was a good idea to travel home with some souvenirs. This resulted in them spending some time in taxpayer-provided lodging at the Phillips County courthouse,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.
Charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending.
