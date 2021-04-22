Advertisement

Woman gets 2 years probation for breaking into Wichita home, killing dog

Hilda Noordhoek was charged with animal cruelty in the beating death of "Buffalo."
Hilda Noordhoek was charged with animal cruelty in the beating death of "Buffalo."(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said a judge sentenced a 32-year-old Wichita woman to 24 months’ probation for breaking into a Wichita home and killing man’s dog during the burglary. If she breaks the conditions of her parole, Hilda Noordhoek will face 13 months in prison for burglary and additional 12 months in jail for the cruelty to animals charge, a news release from the DA’s office said.

In the crime reported on April 22, 2018, the DA’s office said a man living in southeast Wichita told police that someone used a brick to smash a window and enter his house. Stolen were a computer and headphones. The man’s bulldog was killed.

“Wichita Police used a license plate reader program and found Noordhoek’s car matched security footage outside the victim’s house,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office explained. “The victim and Noordhoek knew each other.”

Lasts month, Noordhoek pled no contest, to burglary, theft and cruelty to animals. As part of sentence, the judge ordered her to pay more than $3,200 to the man identified as the victim in this case. The judge also ordered Noordhoek to serve a 30-day jail sanction immediately before beginning her parole.

The DA’s office explained that this is a requirement under Kansas law as a condition of probation for cruelty to animals.

