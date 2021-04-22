Wednesday’s Child - Ja’niyah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is a beautiful young lady, who will blossom with help from a loving, forever family.

This is 10-year old Ja’niyah. She likes gymnastics, loves to cheer, and enjoys riding her bike. She also does origami - She says she can make fortune tellers and airplanes, and wants to learn more! So, it comes as no surprise that her favorite subject in school is art. She likes to read, too!

Ja’niyah loves to be around others. She is sweet, polite and has a great laugh. She’d love to help others when she grows up, either as a doctor or a cheerleading coach. But now, she needs some coaching of her own.

Ja’niyah needs to be adopted by a family who can provide structure, stability and support. Also, someone who can spend a lot of one-on-one time with her and give her a place to call home.

If you’d like more information on Ja’niyah, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

