Valeo Behavioral Health Care gives annual report and quarterly update

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners got a look at Valeo Behavioral Health Care’s 2020 performance at their meeting Thursday.

CEO Bill Persinger said community partnerships enabled the agency to provide during the pandemic.

He said telehealth services were especially helpful during 2020 and that Valeo saw a record-setting donation from single donor.

Persinger said he is grateful to be able to serve those in the most need of help.

“Looking back into 2020 it was a tough year and like many organizations and like you folks we pivoted and continued to stay open every day and operate your shawnee county cares team gave us nearly 300 thousand dollars of much-needed help,” he said.

In a first-quarter update, Persinger told commissioners Valeo is looking forward to May 4 when they launch their MObile Access Partnership to help bring services to the homeless and others at risk.

