Advertisement

VA to host walk-in vaccine clinic in Emporia

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health System will host a walk-in vaccine clinic in Emporia on April 28.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health System says it has provided its 28,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are Reclaiming the Summer! You will be talked about in the future as a great generation who made a difference to get beyond this Pandemic and helped save lives,” said Director and CEO of VAEK, Mr. Rudy Klopfer.

VAEK said it will continue its vaccine outreach mission in Emporia to offer and encourage a veteran walk-in clinic on April 28, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.. It said the clinic is for veterans and their spouses or caregivers and will take place at the Emporia American Legion Post 5 at 2921 W 12th Ave. It said the vaccine used will be the Moderna vaccine.

“Part of our Mission at the American Legion is to support our Veterans in any way that we can,” said Commander of Post 5, Mr. Ron Whitney. “Hosting this vaccination clinic is just another way we can reach out to our Veterans.  We hope that many will participate in this opportunity.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Topeka community members celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up litter
Local individuals come together to pick up litter on Earth Day for a special project
Topeka community members celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up litter
Topeka community members celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up litter
K-State Symphony Orchestra preparing for upcoming performance
LPD to conduct DUI patrols