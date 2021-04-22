VA to host walk-in vaccine clinic in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health System will host a walk-in vaccine clinic in Emporia on April 28.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health System says it has provided its 28,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are Reclaiming the Summer! You will be talked about in the future as a great generation who made a difference to get beyond this Pandemic and helped save lives,” said Director and CEO of VAEK, Mr. Rudy Klopfer.

VAEK said it will continue its vaccine outreach mission in Emporia to offer and encourage a veteran walk-in clinic on April 28, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.. It said the clinic is for veterans and their spouses or caregivers and will take place at the Emporia American Legion Post 5 at 2921 W 12th Ave. It said the vaccine used will be the Moderna vaccine.

“Part of our Mission at the American Legion is to support our Veterans in any way that we can,” said Commander of Post 5, Mr. Ron Whitney. “Hosting this vaccination clinic is just another way we can reach out to our Veterans. We hope that many will participate in this opportunity.”

