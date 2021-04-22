USD 383 will receive help from USDA
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The USDA has announced Tuesday that USD 383 will be able to continue to provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all students for the school year 2021-22! The school district will be providing information on free summer meal opportunities for families soon. #feedingkskids#schoolnutrition
Other districts across the nation are receiving USDA support.
