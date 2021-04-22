Advertisement

USD 383 will receive help from USDA

(AP)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The USDA has announced Tuesday that USD 383 will be able to continue to provide FREE breakfast and lunch to all students for the school year 2021-22! The school district will be providing information on free summer meal opportunities for families soon. #feedingkskids#schoolnutrition

Other districts across the nation are receiving USDA support.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Update: Hunters find portion of human skull in rural Saline Co.
School District - City exchange ideas on the current JCHS site
Senator Roger Marshall said, "We’re not being rewarded for getting the vaccine – we should be...
Marshall: We’re not being rewarded for getting vaccine