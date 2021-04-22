Update: Hunters find portion of human skull in rural Saline Co.

SALINE CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two men hunting for mushrooms found a human skull near Salina.

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two men hunting for mushrooms found a human skull near Salina.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were sent to Dry Creek north of West Magnolia Road after two men hunting for mushrooms on the east side of the tree line along the creek bed reported finding a human skull, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The skull appeared to have been there for quite some time.

Deputies secured the scene and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene unit was called in to investigate. KBI personnel were to be on site Wednesday.

