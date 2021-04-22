Advertisement

Update: Hunters find portion of human skull in rural Saline Co.

By Little Apple Post
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALINE CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two men hunting for mushrooms found a human skull near Salina.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, hunters found only the top part of a skull.

After an extensive search of the area, authorities found no other evidence that would help identify the person. The piece of the skull has been sent to the lab for DNA testing, according to Soldan.

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two men hunting for mushrooms found a human skull near Salina.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were sent to Dry Creek north of West Magnolia Road after two men hunting for mushrooms on the east side of the tree line along the creek bed reported finding a human skull, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The skull appeared to have been there for quite some time.

Deputies secured the scene and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene unit was called in to investigate. KBI personnel were to be on site Wednesday.

