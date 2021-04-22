Topeka man arrested after methamphetamine, pills found in vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody after an early-morning traffic stop in Topeka on Thursday.

Around 1:45 am, a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 1500 block of SW Auburn Rd. During the investigation, approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine and multiple oxycodone pills were found inside the vehicle.

Troy Russell of Topeka was arrested on a City of Topeka warrant and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

