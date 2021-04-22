Thursday forecast: Spotty showers late this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning, highs will be in the mid-upper 50s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy skies.

If you’re wondering if this is the last freeze of the season, climatologically speaking it would be but looking at the latest long range computer model, it is indicating the possibility of low 30s in north-central KS May 3rd. Now the same model yesterday had 40s so this may just be a fluke in the model run or models may start to trend colder to begin May. Time will tell so not quite ready to say for sure this morning is our last freeze but something we’ll monitor through the first week of May.

Back to the short term and our forecast for the end of April, it is looking to be warmer with rain chances to end the week before a mild weekend. The rain chances today and tomorrow will be higher tomorrow with the highest rainfall totals farther to the southeast you go. There does remain uncertainty on how far north the rain will be so it’s very possible it’s completely dry tomorrow for areas northwest of Topeka. We’ll continue to fine-tune this part of the forecast and have the latest tomorrow.

Happy Earth Day! (WIBW)

Today: Some early morning sun before the clouds increase quickly through the morning. This will set up a cloudy afternoon and dry for much of the day with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain will mainly be after 4pm and it will be spotty and light.

Tonight: Spotty rain showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers with a few isolated t-storms, with the highest potential southeast of the turnpike. Highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

The rain will push out of the area Friday night leading to a dry weekend. It’ll be mostly sunny both days with gusts 25-30 mph. Highs in the 60s with a northerly on Saturday and 70s with a southerly on Sunday.

A warm start to the week with highs in the low-mid 80s and gusts around 35 mph before the next storm system moves in late Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday night. There does remain differences in the models on how this storm system will evolve which will factor into if and how widespread any severe weather there will be so keep checking the forecast daily for updates. It is worth noting the Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the state in an area to watch for severe weather potential on Tuesday (yesterday it was just in south central Kansas).

Taking Action:

With rain to end the week, highest chance of rain today will be after 4pm and it’ll be hit and miss, not widespread. As for tomorrow, highest chance is southeast of the turnpike however there does remain uncertainty if and how widespread the rain will be farther to the northwest you are.

A storm system next week will move in on Tuesday and while there does remain uncertainty this many days out, it is the time of year where we have to monitor any storm chance for the risk for severe weather. Now is the time to plan and review your severe weather safety plans including checking to see if your weather radio is working and programmed. DO NOT call us on Tuesday especially if there ends up being a severe weather risk to help you with your radio we’ll be too busy with the forecast and keeping everything (social media, web, graphics) updated. Now is the time to reach out to us if you need help.



