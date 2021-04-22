Advertisement

Silver Lake names new principal

Ryan Luke, Silver Lake Jr./Sr. High Principal(Silver Lake)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a new face taking up the lead role in Silver Lake.

Ryan Luke has been named as the next principal for Silver Lake Jr./Sr. High School.

Luke has 20 years of education experience and six in administration, including a 4-year stint as the St. Marys principal.

“In all my years of education, I have known and respected Silver Lake USD 372 for its strong tradition and excellence in education,” Luke said. “I am honored, and consider it a privilege, to have the opportunity to be the next principal of Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School. I look forward to serving, supporting, and providing educational opportunities for all stakeholders of the USD 372 community.”

He replaces previous principal Brad Womack, who is now the district’s superintendent.

