Shawnee Co. scores 5 on COVID-19 Community Indicator Report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has scored a five on the County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The Shawnee County Health Department’s County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report says the county scored a five for the period from April 11 to 17. The score indicates a moderate threat of the spread of COVID-19 through the community.

According to SCHD, there were 120 cases of the virus diagnosed, which is an increase of four from the previous week. It said the county has a 3.3% positivity rate for the week. The trend in incidence has reduced from 22.1% to 3.4%.

The scorecard shows the county remains at 96% for the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours of reporting. It also shows that the county has increased to 100% for the percentage of close contacts notified within three days of reporting.

