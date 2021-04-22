Advertisement

Shawnee Co. scores 5 on COVID-19 Community Indicator Report

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating shows a score of five for the week of...
The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating shows a score of five for the week of April 11 - 17.(SCHD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has scored a five on the County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

The Shawnee County Health Department’s County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report says the county scored a five for the period from April 11 to 17. The score indicates a moderate threat of the spread of COVID-19 through the community.

According to SCHD, there were 120 cases of the virus diagnosed, which is an increase of four from the previous week. It said the county has a 3.3% positivity rate for the week. The trend in incidence has reduced from 22.1% to 3.4%.

The scorecard shows the county remains at 96% for the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours of reporting. It also shows that the county has increased to 100% for the percentage of close contacts notified within three days of reporting.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Most Kansas counties turn down vaccine over past month
High-speed chase ends south of Topeka

Latest News

Gas prices are on the rise again in Topeka, with unleaded fuel going for $2.79 a gallon at the...
After several weeks of holding steady, gas prices on the rise again in Topeka
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka's Tennessee Town neighborhood
Crews battle intentionally set fire in Topeka's Tennessee Town neighborhood
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-22-21