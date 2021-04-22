Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) will be hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics to wrap up the month of April.

SCHD will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 and older from 1-6 pm on Tuesday, April 27 at Open Arms Ministries.

Call Tina Carter at 720-300-0029 or Janett Mitchell at 785-221-5706 to schedule an appointment.

The Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine at a walk-in clinic from 1-7 pm on Wednesday, April 28 and 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday, April 29 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Community Building in Rossville.

The clinic is open to people 18 and older.

Another Moderna clinic will be held for people over 18 from 10 to 11:45 am and 1:30-3:30 pm on Friday, April 30 at Fellowship Hi-Crest.

Schedule here.

