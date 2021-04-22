Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) will be hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics to wrap up the month of April.

SCHD will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 and older from 1-6 pm on Tuesday, April 27 at Open Arms Ministries.

Call Tina Carter at 720-300-0029 or Janett Mitchell at 785-221-5706 to schedule an appointment.

The Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine at a walk-in clinic from 1-7 pm on Wednesday, April 28 and 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday, April 29 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Community Building in Rossville.

The clinic is open to people 18 and older.

Another Moderna clinic will be held for people over 18 from 10 to 11:45 am and 1:30-3:30 pm on Friday, April 30 at Fellowship Hi-Crest.

Schedule here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Gov. Kelly signs bill to help Kansans with high utility bills
Phase II begins on Black Jack Creek bridge project
Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Subcommittee on Education
Subcommittee talks turning high-poverty schools into high-performing schools
Lyon Co. ends mask mandate
Mrs. Hollenshead at her 109th birthday parade. (Country Place Memory Care)
Chanute care facility celebrating resident’s 110th birthday