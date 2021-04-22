Sen. Marshall suggests making D.C. part of Maryland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has suggested making Washington, D.C. part of Maryland as it fights for statehood.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has introduced a bill to make Washington, D.C. part of Maryland in response to Democrats’ efforts to grant it a statehood.

“Three months into the 117th Congress, it appears Democrats are determined to rush through power grab after power grab. Their latest effort to grant D.C. statehood is just another example of their political greediness and goal to alter the very fabric of our republic. Americans recognize this blatant power grab intended to increase the number of Democrat Senators so they can enact their radical agenda and forever tip the scales of power in their favor,” said Senator Marshall. “If the Democrats want D.C. statehood, make it part of Maryland.”

According to Marshall, the vie for the 51st state is meant to get equal representation for capital residents, however, the Founding Fathers did not intend statehood for the nation’s capital. He said James Madison warned of the “imputation of awe or influence” on the federal government if the capital were located in a state. Furthermore, he said the push ignores the requirement of a constitutional amendment to grant D.C. statehood. He said if residents truly want representation, Congress should consider alternatives that make sense for the entire nation.

Sen. Marshall said his bill would revert the majority of residential areas located in the boundaries of Washington, D.C., to the state of Maryland. He said the National Capital Service Area, which is the National Mall and federal buildings, would remain in D.C. He said Rep. Dusty Johnson (S.D.) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sen. Marshall said he also introduced a Resolution to repeal the 23rd amendment. He said this would be necessary to remove D.C.’s three electoral votes should it be made part of Maryland.

